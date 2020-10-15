Atlanta Falcons shut down facility and will work virtually following positive Covid-19 test

(CNN) Covid-19 has forced the Atlanta Falcons to temporarily close the nest.

The NFL team shut down its Georgia facility Thursday morning after a member of the organization tested positive for the coronavirus.

Citing "an abundance of caution," the Falcons are moving to a virtual operation for at least one day, the team announced on its Twitter account.

Out of an abundance of caution following one new positive test, we have made the decision to stop all in-person work at IBM Performance Field Thursday and will conduct all operations virtually.



📝 - https://t.co/cbpHToID1b — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 15, 2020

"This decision was made in consultation with the NFL and medical officials," the organization added on its website, saying also that "the health and safety of our team is our highest priority."

The announcement comes three days ahead of the Falcon's scheduled game at the Minnesota Vikings, which is currently slated to kickoff Sunday at 1 p.m. ET in Minneapolis, Minnesota.