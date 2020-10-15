(CNN) American tennis player Sam Querrey is under scrutiny for leaving Russia on a private jet after testing positive for Covid-19.

The 33-year-old and his wife had tested positive for the virus ahead of the St. Petersburg Open this week and were placed in quarantine at a five-star hotel, according to the tournament organizers.

Local health authorities had recommended Querrey and his family should be moved to a private apartment but the World no. 49 did not answer the door when a team of doctors was dispatched to evaluate their condition, according to organizers.

"Sam Querrey was scheduled to retest on Thursday, October 15, however, instead of acting in accordance with ATP rules and the tournament's sanitary protocol, Sam Querrey was recorded leaving the hotel by hotel security cameras at 5.45 a.m. on October 13, with his family, without notifying the reception," read a statement from organizers.

Read More