World champion swimmer Daiya Seto suspended following extramarital affair

(CNN) Four-time swimming world champion Daiya Seto has vowed to "start over" after being suspended from the sport for having an extramarital affair.

Seto, a bronze medalist at the 2016 Olympics, was suspended by the Japan Swimming Federation for reportedly violating the governing body's standard of sportsmanlike conduct. The suspension lasts until the end of the year, Reuters and Japanese news agencies reported.

The 26-year-old will still be eligible to compete in next year's postponed Tokyo Olympics.

He also resigned as captain of Japan's national swimming team, according to news agency reports, and has been requested to attend educational programs by the federation.

