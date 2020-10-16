These families cherished multi-generational living. But Covid-19 has wrecked it

London (CNN) Britain's health minister issued a stark warning to the country's young people in early September: "Don't kill your gran by catching coronavirus and then passing it on."

"You can pass it on before you've had any symptoms at all," Matt Hancock cautioned, in an interview with the BBC.

This advice made sense for those with elderly relatives living in separate households -- Covid-19 has killed a disproportionate number of those aged over 80 in England and Wales, according to the UK's Office of National Statistics.

But more than 6% of British households -- a total of around 1.8 million people -- are multi-generational. In the UK, people from Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) communities are more likely than their White peers to be living in such groups.

For all of these families, regardless of race, isolation is a luxury that is hard to come by.

