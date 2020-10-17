Alabama football coach Nick Saban will take the field after testing negative for coronavirus three times

(CNN) University of Alabama head football coach Nick Saban will take the field Saturday after his school said he tested negative for coronavirus three times.

Saban was cleared to coach Saturday night's pivotal game against the University of Georgia after testing negative for the third straight day, according to the university.

"In accordance with the SEC Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force Protocol and with the approval of The University of Alabama System Health and Safety Task Force, Coach Saban is medically cleared to safely return to activity effective immediately," a statement from Dr. Jimmy Robinson, the team's physician, said.

"Upon evaluation today, Coach Saban remains completely asymptomatic. To address the potential for a false positive, the SEC Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force Protocol allows for follow-up testing to clear the individual's return to activity. That protocol requires three negative PCR tests 24 hours apart."

Saban also tested negative for another two tests on Thursday and Friday from a different lab.

