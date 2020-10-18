Samuel Paty beheading: Teacher's slaying spurs protests across France

Paris (CNN) Demonstrators took to the streets of French locales Sunday lauding free speech and decrying violence against educators after the slaying of a teacher who used caricatures of Islam's Prophet Muhammad during a lesson.

Thousands gathered in and around Paris' Place de la République, some holding signs showing the front page of Charlie Hebdo -- a satirical magazine targeted by extremists after showing cartoons of the prophet -- while others lofted placards, saying, "No to Islamisation" and "Nazislamisation is cutting our throats."

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, Prime Minister Jean Castex and other politicians were on hand at the protests.

A special needs teacher who works in the Paris area told CNN she joined the demonstration because she was shocked by the killing.

"We all should live together and learn to live together, and everybody has to respect everybody's faith," she said.

Read More