Shakhtar Donetsk produces stunning Champions League upset to defeat 13-time winner Real Madrid

(CNN) Shakhtar Donetsk produced one of the most memorable upsets in Champions League history, beating 13-time winner Real Madrid 3-2 on home soil.

First half strikes from Tete and Manor Solomon either side of a Raphael Varane own goal gave the Ukrainian side a commanding lead, before Real pulled two back early in the second period through Luka Modric and Vinicius Junior.

Despite a sustained period of pressure late on from the Spanish champion, including a last-minute goal rightly disallowed by VAR for offside, Shakhtar held on for a famous win.

To make the result even more incredible, Shakhtar was without seven starting players -- and 10 in total -- due to a combination of positive coronavirus cases and injuries.

The defeat caps a miserable few days for Real, which suffered another shock defeat at the weekend to newly promoted Cadiz and coach Zinedine Zidane, who cut a helpless and bemused figure on the sidelines, has plenty of work to do ahead of El Clasico against bitter rival Barcelona on Saturday.

