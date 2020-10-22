London (CNN) Zookeepers in the British city of Bristol are giving a baby gorilla round-the-clock care, including bottle feeding through the night, as his mother has been struggling to look after him.

The team of keepers at Bristol Zoo Gardens said that the baby, now two months old but still unnamed, was not getting enough milk from his mother, Kala, to survive and would now be hand-reared for the next four months.

"Hand-rearing any animal is not a decision we take lightly as our preference is always for an animal to be reared naturally by its own mother," Lynsey Bugg, mammals curator at the zoo, said in a statement.

The baby gorilla is now being bottled-fed by zookeepers after his mother, Kala, struggled to feed him naturally.

"Sadly, this doesn't always happen and in this instance we decided that it was in the baby gorilla's best interests for us to hand rear him to ensure he had the best chance of survival."

Kala, the baby's mother, is said to be adjusting well and is in good health.

