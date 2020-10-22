Spanish newspaper journalist apologizes after racist remark about Barcelona's Ansu Fati

(CNN) Spanish journalist Salvador Sostres has apologized and denied any racist intent after comparing Barcelona football star Ansu Fati to a "young, black street vendor" running away from the police through the Catalan city's streets.

Fati's Barcelona teammate Antoine Griezmann posted the section of the ABC article on his Twitter page, sparking an outcry on social media.

In his apology in a post on ABC website, Sostres said in his "desire to praise the beauty of Ansu's movements and his class as a very young player, some expressions were taken as a racist contempt."

"Nothing is further from my intention, nor from my opinion, [I'm] very favorable to the player as I have expressed in all my reports since he debuted," Sostres wrote. "I am deeply sorry for the misunderstanding and I apologize to anyone who may have been offended."

In his Twitter post condemning the publication, Griezmann said: "Ansu is an exceptional kid who deserves respect like any human being. No to racism and no to rudeness."

