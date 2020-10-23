Kapil Dev, legendary Indian cricketer, hospitalized after heart attack

New Delhi (CNN) Indian cricketing legend Kapil Dev is recovering in a hospital intensive care unit (ICU) after suffering a heart attack, a spokesperson for the New Delhi hospital treating him said Friday.

The 62-year-old former Indian captain underwent emergency coronary angioplasty surgery, after he was admitted to Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, New Delhi, in the early hours of Friday morning complaining of chest pain.

Dev is stable and under supervision in the ICU, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute said in a statement, adding that he is expected to be discharged within a "couple of days."

Dev is one of India's most revered cricketers, and captained the national team to World Cup victory in 1983.

Dev, who captained India to a historic World Cup victory over the West Indies in 1983, is the only player in history to have both taken more than 400 wickets and scored over 5,000 test runs.

He has coached the Indian cricket team, worked as a commentator, and more recently has forayed into golf, representing India in a series of amateur tournaments.