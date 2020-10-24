(CNN) The clocks are turning back one hour across Europe at 2am on Sunday October 25, giving everyone across the continent an extra hour in bed, and signaling the start of winter.

But although the time change means people will get a little extra sleep on Sunday morning, there is a downside.

While Daylight Saving Time is designed to give people an hour more of daylight in the mornings, the reality is that as winter approaches and the nights draw in, many people who work indoors will find themselves starting work in the dark and finishing in the dark -- with little opportunity to see sunlight.

With the coronavirus pandemic still raging across Europe and lockdown measures preventing people from socializing, this winter will feel particularly tough for some.

But the good news is there are things you can do to help keep positive during the winter months. Read on for some mood boosting tips -- though if the winter blues start to impact your day to day life -- do reach out for some professional support.

Get outdoors, even if just for a few minutes

There are huge benefits to getting outdoors in the daylight each day, even if only for a few minutes. During the working week many people feel as though they are chained to their desks, but a change of scenery, even briefly, can be a real mood booster.

Longer walks on the weekends can also help us feel reconnected to nature and are a great way to exercise.

Sarita Robinson, Deputy Head for the School of Psychology and Computer Science at the University of Central Lancashire, says that getting out into the great outdoors can be a great way to feel more positive.

"We know that green space and blue space are very soothing, so anywhere where the environment looks pretty is actually beneficial -- so having a walk down to a local riverside, or if you can get to a beach," she says.

Even if you live in a city or an urban environment, getting out and looking at your surroundings can still really help -- especially if you go out with a "purpose" -- for example looking at different bird species, or plant varieties.

"You can find nature in anything," she adds.

And if you find you need a mood boost when back indoors, a SAD light therapy lamp, which is said to emit bright light similar to that of the sun, but without the potentially harmful UV rays, might help.

Light therapy lamps work by simulating sunlight -- although for best results, experts recommend shopping for a product that has an exposure of at least 10,000 lux of light.

Improve your sleep

The changing of the clocks can impact the body's circadian rhythm, which regulates sleep by taking cues from the environment, including sunlight and darkness. Not getting enough sleep can significantly affect mood, m