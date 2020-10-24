Hundreds demonstrate in Warsaw after Poland's highest court imposes near total ban on abortion

(CNN) Police in Poland used pepper spray against demonstrators after hundreds gathered in the capital of Warsaw to protest a near-total on abortion.

Poland's highest court ruled Thursday that abortions due to fetal defects were unconstitutional. Around 98% of abortions in Poland had been conducted as a result of fetal defects, meaning the ruling bans virtually all abortions taking place in the country.

The country already has some of the strictest abortion laws in Europe and will now only allow a termination in cases of rape, incest or when the mother's life in danger.

The ruling sparked furious protests in the country. On Friday riot police cracked down on crowds which gathered near the home of the ruling Law and Justice Party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski.

Kaczynski is the country's Deputy Prime Minister and widely seen as the de facto decision maker in Poland, despite not being the Prime Minister or President. The move to further restrict abortion had been pursued by Poland's populist government for months.

Read More