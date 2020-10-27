(CNN) At least three people have died, including children, after a boat capsized in French waters while trying to reach the UK, human rights monitoring group Channel Rescue said.

In a statement on Tuesday, the French Regional Rescue and Surveillance Operational Center said the boat had been carrying migrants from Dunkirk, a commune on the French coast near Calais in northern France. Survivors who were pulled from the water have been taken into hospital for treatment in Calais and Dunkirk.

The death toll is unclear, as is the number of people who were traveling on the boat. Rescue operations are still underway.

However, French prosecutors have opened an investigation to identify the cause of the boat sinking, the Regional Rescue and Surveillance Operational Center added.

French Deputy Minister Marlene Schiappa expressed sadness at the incident and said the French government gave full support to the rescue operation.

