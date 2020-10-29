Multiple casualties in Nice 'terrorist attack,' local mayor says

By Barbara Wojazer, CNN

Updated 0946 GMT (1746 HKT) October 29, 2020

French policemen stand guard a street after the knife attack in Nice on Thursday.
(CNN)At least two people have been killed in the French coastal city of Nice during a knife attack the local mayor has described as a "terrorist" incident.

The attack took place in a church, the Notre Dame Basilica, on Thursday.
Mayor Christian Estrosi said the attacker was shot by police, but is still alive and has been taken into custody.
    "I am on the scene with the police who arrested the attacker. Everything points to a terrorist attack," Estrosi said on Twitter Thursday morning.
    "At this moment, we have, without any doubt, two dead inside the church, in a horrible way," Estrosi said shortly afterwards.
    He added that medics were "trying everything to save the life of a third victim who was able to flee."
    A woman kneels by a police car as she cries in the streets after the knife attack in Nice.
    France's Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said he was chairing a crisis meeting at the ministry in response to the attack.
      There is no official information yet on the condition of victims.
      This is a breaking story, more to follow...