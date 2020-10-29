(CNN) Britain's main opposition Labour party has suspended its former leader Jeremy Corbyn, in a stunning development that followed the release of a damning report by the UK's human rights watchdog.

The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) on Thursday identified "serious failings" with how Labour dealt with anti-Semitism in the party during Corbyn's time as leader.

Corbyn responded to the report by saying that while he condemned anti-Semites, the scale of the problem under his leadership had been "dramatically overstated for political reasons."

Those comments drew a swift and dramatic response from the party. "In light of (Corbyn's) comments made today and his failure to retract them subsequently, the Labour Party has suspended Jeremy Corbyn pending investigation. He has also had the whip removed from the Parliamentary Labour Party," a party spokesperson said.

The decision rocked the British political world: Less than a year ago, at the December 2019 general election, Corbyn was bidding to be Prime Minister.

