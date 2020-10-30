Ireland's mother and baby home survivors have spent decades fighting for the truth. They can finally see an end in sight  

(CNN) Growing up as an adopted child in Ireland in the mid-1960s, Noelle Brown didn't ask questions about her past.

It wasn't until 2002 that a chat with a friend prompted her to think that it might be time to investigate the circumstances around her birth.

Brown contacted a charity, which pointed her towards a nun it said could help. But she said the nun dodged her calls for months. When she finally picked up the phone, Brown says she was "rudely" told -- with no further explanation -- that she wasn't entitled to her personal information, but that she could come for counseling.

"I took it for granted that all I had to do was ask [for my information]," Brown told CNN. "I didn't realize I was setting off a chain of events that has taken up 20 years of my life."

More than 190,000 women and children are estimated to have been placed in mother and baby homes and "county homes" -- institutions where unmarried women were sent to deliver their babies in secret across Ireland for nearly eight decades.