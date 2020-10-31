Orthodox priest shot in French city of Lyon, assailant flees -- police source

Paris (CNN) A Greek Orthodox priest who was closing a church in the French city of Lyon was shot with a hunting rifle Saturday by a lone assailant who is currently on the run, a police source told CNN.

The priest is seriously wounded, the police source said. The incident happened around 4 p.m. local time, the source added.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex told reporters that a "serious incident" had occurred but that "we don't have precise elements yet." Castex also said a "crisis center" would be activated.

France's Interior Ministry tweeted that a serious security incident was underway near Lyon's Jean-Macé quarter and that a security cordon was in place.

The shooting comes only two days after three people were killed in a knife attack at a church in Nice. An investigation into that incident is underway.

