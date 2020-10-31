Sue Bird posts photo with Megan Rapinoe down on one knee presenting her a ring

(CNN) It looks like the ultimate sports power couple are engaged.

The Seattle Storm tweeted: "Congrats to THE power couple on their engagement!!!"

💍 Ring Season 💍 Congrats to THE power couple on their engagement!!! @S10Bird @mPinoe #LoveWins pic.twitter.com/mYioo2JOeB

In 2018, they became the first same-sex couple to be featured on the cover of ESPN's Body Issue.

Both have reached the very top of their respective sports and have used their platforms to call for equality in sports and in society at large.

Neither Bird nor Rapinoe have returned CNN's request for comment.