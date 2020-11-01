In the age of coronavirus, the suburbs are cool for the first time ever

London (CNN) The landscape of pop culture is littered with people trying to escape the suburbs .

The sitcom "Suburgatory," novelists such as Richard Yates and endless suburban mom memes are a testament to the hold these outer reaches of cities have on public imagination.

In Britain, the poet John Betjeman coined the term "Metro-Land" to fondly refer to the suburbs on the edge of north London.

Peter deGraft-Johnson is 26 and has lived in various parts of east London for five years. The poet and writer grew up in Essex in southeast England but moved to the capital as a student.

"I was drawn [to London] by the creative culture," he told CNN. "I wanted to be part of that progressive, challenging cultural industry so I thought I'd come, almost Dick Whittington style, to find my fortune! But also to be part of that [world]."

DeGraft-Johnson spent the UK's spring lockdown alone, at a family friend's house where he was lodging. He later moved to another property in the city with a friend.

The poet told CNN that he'd long been frustrated by what he viewed as London's "extortionate rents and cost of living."

"That just made me increasingly frustrated. But I put up with all that for the art, the culture, the people," he said. "And then obviously the lockdown [happened] and the nightlife, the hospitality industry, the poetry and film sectors have all been decimated. And now there's even less of that gravity ... to keep me here."

The property website RightMove found that average rent across Greater London was £2,046 ($2,666) in the second quarter of 2020. But the most in-demand areas were on the city's outskirts, where prices were lower.

The average rent in Sidcup, a suburb to the south-east of the city, was £1,185 ($1,544) a month, while rents in Wallington, a leafy town on London's southwestern edge, were around £1,190 (£1,551).

. In A similar gulf exists with house prices. In Dalston , a bustling area of east London, the average price paid for a house is £699,642 ($911,634), according to the property website ZooplaIn Chessington , a town on the outskirts of south-west London currently booming in popularity, the average price paid is £404,037 ($526,472.)

Peter deGraft-Johnson is considering moving away from London.

DeGraft-Johnson is now considering leaving the city, a decision he says was partially motivated by the experience of lockdown.

He's not alone. Estate agents have noticed plummeting inquiries about popular city centers and a rise in people wanting to move to suburbia and even further afield, to the countryside.

"Renters searching in the capital are home-hunting in the outer zones," a recent survey by the property website RightMove found. The researchers found that suburbs almost an hour's drive away from the city center were attracting increasing interest.

"Chessington in Kingston upon Thames has seen the biggest annual rise in rental searches in London, with searches almost doubling (up 99%) compared to the same period in 2019," the report noted.

"People have reassessed their home situation and [during the pandemic] they're using every nook and cranny of their houses because [they're] working from home," Timothy Bannister, Rightmove's Director of Property Data, told CNN.

Sarah Hicknmott, an estate agent who works in southwest London, said the ri