New Zealand's Jacinda Ardern appoints country's first Indigenous female foreign minister

(CNN) New Zealand appointed its first Indigenous female foreign minister Monday to represent what's shaping up to be one of the most diverse parliaments in the world.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's center-left Labour Party was reelected in a landslide last month, winning 49.1% of the vote according to preliminary results. Taking 64 of the 120 seats, her party was the first to win a majority since the country's current political system was introduced in 1996.

Around 10% of the incoming parliament are openly LGBTQ -- higher than the previous title holder, the United Kingdom, where about 7% of the members of the House of Commons are openly gay, according to a national broadcaster Television New Zealand . New Zealand's new deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson is also gay.

"This is a cabinet and an executive that is based on merit that also happen to be incredibly diverse and I am proud of that," Ardern said Monday as she announced her cabinet.

"They reflect the New Zealand that elected them," she added.

Who is Nanaia Mahuta?

Mahuta was first elected to parliament in 1996, and has previously held a number of portfolios, including the minister of local government and Māori development.