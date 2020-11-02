(CNN) A subway train in the Netherlands was saved from a spectacular crash when it burst through buffers and landed on an artwork in the shape of a whale tail.

The train "shot through on approach" to De Akkers station around 12.30 a.m. local time, RET, the transport operator in the city of Rotterdam , said in a statement Monday.

An aerial photo taken Monday shows the train that shot through buffers at De Akkers metro station.

"To our relief, the metro operator got out of the vehicle unharmed. He is doing well under the circumstances. There were no passengers present," the company said.

The driver was unhurt and there were no passengers on board.

An investigation is underway and RET is discussing how best to salvage the train, the company said.