Police launch major operation in Vienna after shots fired

Vienna, Austria (CNN) Police in Vienna have launched a major operation after shots were fired in the Austrian capital.

Several people have been injured in the city center amid exchanges of fire, police said on Twitter.

"All possible forces" are responding to the incident, according to police, who are urging people to avoid the area and not to share photos or videos on social media.

"Shots fired in the Inner City district - there are persons injured - KEEP AWAY from all public places or public Transport - don't share any Videos or Fotos!" Austrian police said on Twitter

The area where the shooting took place is a busy district packed with bars and restaurants, near Vienna's main synagogue, Seitenstettengasse Temple.

Read More