London (CNN) Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, recognized Remembrance Sunday by laying flowers at the Los Angeles National Cemetery over the weekend.

The couple marked the occasion from the United States, hours after much of Britain's Royal Family gathered in Central London for the annual service at the Cenotaph war memorial.

Remembrance Sunday , the Sunday closest to November 11, is the day the UK pays tribute to those who lost their lives in war.

The couple laid flowers that the Duchess picked from their garden at the graves of two Commonwealth soldiers, one who had served in the Royal Australian Air Force and one from the Royal Canadian Artillery, a spokesperson for the couple said.

The couple also laid a wreath at an obelisk.

Both Harry and Meghan wore poppies, a symbol of remembrance in the UK and across much of the Commonwealth, while Harry also wore military medals across his suit.

