Vatican admits Pope John Paul II was warned about abusive archbishop Theodore McCarrick, while clearing Francis

Rome (CNN) The late Pope John Paul II was warned about allegations of sexual impropriety by then-Archbishop Theodore McCarrick, but chose to promote him to Archbishop of Washington anyway following McCarrick's own denials and an investigation by American bishops that returned "inaccurate and incomplete information," an internal Vatican investigation concluded Tuesday.

The report into the Vatican's handling of the highest ranking church figure to be defrocked over sexual abuse comes after two years of investigation.

Raised to cardinal in 2001 by John Paul II, a year after he became Archbishop of Washington, McCarrick went on to become a power player both in the church and in Washington, known for his fundraising and influence.

The report largely appears to absolve the current pope, Francis, from blame.

McCarrick resigned from the College of Cardinals in 2018 and was defrocked by the Vatican last year after a church trial found him guilty of sexually abusing minors.

