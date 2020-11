Photos: The Masters: A-Z in photos

The Masters, Augusta – The opening major of the golf season is the Masters from Augusta, Georgia every April, although it is being held in November in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. It's a spring rite, steeped in tradition and layered in rich sporting history and drama. It's an event that attracts even non-golfers because of the sublime beauty of the course. Click through the gallery for an A-Z of the Masters.