Cyclist Dylan Groenewegen given nine-month suspension after Tour of Poland horror crash

(CNN) Dutch cyclist Dylan Groenewegen has been suspended for nine months following a horrific crash in the Tour of Poland earlier this year.

Groenewegen drifted into the path of fellow rider Fabio Jakobsen at the end of the first stage of the race in August, causing Jakobsen to collide with a barrier.

According to his Deceuninck-QuickStep team, Jakobsen -- who was placed in a medically induced coma and underwent facial surgery after the crash -- faces a "long and arduous" recovery.

"It was a crash where the severity of the consequences was unfathomable," said Richard Plugge, director of Groenewegen's Jumbo-Visma team.

"Now that the disciplinary case has been concluded, we can start looking forward again. We will do that together with Dylan.

