London (CNN)The UK is deep in its second wave of Covid-19 at the same time as Brexit enters its final act. This might seem enough to keep its leadership occupied.
But the government of Boris Johnson is now engulfed in a political power struggle that is very publicly playing out on the newspaper front pages -- and could, some Conservatives hope, signal a shift in influence on the Prime Minister.
The political storm surrounding Johnson and his team of advisers broke on the same day that the UK's coronavirus death toll passed the eyewatering 50,000 figure.
Shortly after 9 p.m. local time Wednesday, Johnson's political advisers briefed Westminster journalists that Lee Cain, the Prime Minister's director of communications and one of his closest political allies, had resigned from his job. Downing Street had spent the day fielding complaints from Conservative lawmakers who were alarmed at news reports suggesting that Cain was set to be promoted to Johnson's chief of staff.
UK media reports also cited sources suggesting that Johnson's fiancee, former Conservative director of communications Carrie Symonds, was opposed to Cain's promotion.
Conservative MPs believe that the story was leaked as part of a power grab by Cummings in order to pressure the PM into giving Cain the job.
"It seems clear to me that they tried to bounce Boris into making Cain his chief of staff by leaking it to the media. But none of us wanted that and we are sick of not being listened to," a former cabinet minister told CNN. "We have had enough Cummings, Cain and the damage they are doing to our party. So yesterday we made sure Boris understood that via the chief whip."
That backlash appeared to have the desired effect and, after meeting with the Prime Minister, Cain resigned.
"It has been a privilege to work as an adviser for Mr Johnson for the last three years -- being part of a team that helped him win the Tory leadership contest, secure the largest Conservative majority for three decades - and it was an honour to be asked to serve as the Prime Minister's Chief of Staff," Cain said in a statement.
Johnson said he wanted to "thank Lee for his extraordinary service to the government over the last four years. He has been a true ally and friend."