London (CNN) The UK is deep in its second wave of Covid-19 at the same time as Brexit enters its final act. This might seem enough to keep its leadership occupied.

But the government of Boris Johnson is now engulfed in a political power struggle that is very publicly playing out on the newspaper front pages -- and could, some Conservatives hope, signal a shift in influence on the Prime Minister.

The political storm surrounding Johnson and his team of advisers broke on the same day that the UK's coronavirus death toll passed the eyewatering 50,000 figure.

Shortly after 9 p.m. local time Wednesday, Johnson's political advisers briefed Westminster journalists that Lee Cain, the Prime Minister's director of communications and one of his closest political allies, had resigned from his job. Downing Street had spent the day fielding complaints from Conservative lawmakers who were alarmed at news reports suggesting that Cain was set to be promoted to Johnson's chief of staff.

UK media reports also cited sources suggesting that Johnson's fiancee, former Conservative director of communications Carrie Symonds, was opposed to Cain's promotion.

Read More