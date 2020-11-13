UK PM's chief adviser Dominic Cummings resigns, says source

London (CNN) Amid the UK's grave second wave of Covid-19 and its final act of Brexit, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's chief adviser, Dominic Cummings, has resigned, a source at Downing Street told CNN on Friday.

Pictures showed Cummings carrying a box as he left the Prime Minister's office at 10 Downing Street on Friday.

The PM's special adviser had been rumored to be leaving his post before Christmas in another sign of tumult within the UK's Conservative government. Cummings, a divisive figure, has often been painted as the mastermind behind the Brexit campaign and Johnson's rise to the premiership.

His resignation follows that of Johnson's communications director, Lee Cain. After news broke of Cain's resignation on Wednesday, rumors began circulating that Cummings was threatening to resign himself. Cummings told the BBC that "rumors of me threatening to resign are invented," though he added that his "position hasn't changed since my January blog."

The blog post he is referring to stated that Downing Street was aiming to "improve performance and make me much less important — and within a year largely redundant."

