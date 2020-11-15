They saved lives during the pandemic -- now they're facing deportation from Ireland

(CNN) Lily was taking her lunch break at the Dublin nursing home where she works when a friend called with the news that an official-looking letter had arrived for her.

She asked the friend to open it and read it aloud.

"You no longer have permission to remain in the State and you must now return voluntarily to your country of origin or be deported," the letter, from Ireland's Department of Justice and Equality said. It told her she had five days to inform the authorities of her decision.

A flood of emotions rushed up at her, through the layers of her protective equipment. Lily said she wanted to cry, but forced the tears back down inside.

"I had to stay strong for the residents," she said. "So, I put on a smile but deep down it was incredibly painful."

