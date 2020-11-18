UK announces military spending boost, AI and 'Space Command' initiatives

(CNN)Britain has announced its largest military spending boost in 30 years, after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson unveiled a £16.5 billion ($21.8 billion) budget increase for the country's armed forces.
The money will be allocated across four years and comes on top of the current budget. In 2020 - 2021, the UK Defense Ministry already had a budget of almost £41.5bn.
"I have taken this decision in the teeth of the pandemic because the defence of the realm must come first," Johnson said in a statement Wednesday.
"The international situation is more perilous and more intensely competitive than at any time since the Cold War and Britain must be true to our history and stand alongside our allies. To achieve this we need to upgrade our capabilities across the board."
The announcement has been taken by defense officials and experts as a sign of Britain seeking to carve out its new place on the international stage.
In January, the country will enter its post-Brexit phase, while across the Atlantic US President-elect Joe Biden takes office. The influx of cash could consolidate the UK's position as the largest defense spender on the continent and the second largest in NATO, a fact likely to please the US.
Building a 'digital backbone'
The boost in funds comes after a concerted push by the MOD for more money from the UK's Treasury.
A defense official, speaking anonymously in order to be candid, told CNN: "It's taken us a bit by surprise because it's been a quite a fight but I think we are really pleased because this puts British defense on a much firmer footing."
"In the end the [Johnson] got it...Britain needs to step up post Brexit," the official said, adding that the expanded defense budget meshed with Johnson's view of the UK's future global role.
Johnson's government has said the money would be invested in technology for "cyber and space and addressing weaknesses in our defence arsenal that cannot be allowed to continue."
Its statement adds: "To support these advancements, the Prime Minister will also announce a new agency dedicated to Artificial Intelligence, the creation of a National Cyber Force to protect our people from harm and a new 'Space Command', capable of launching our first rocket in 2022."