A pizza worker's lie forced an Australian state of 1.7 million people into lockdown

By Angela Dewan and Chandler Thornton, CNN

Updated 1146 GMT (1946 HKT) November 20, 2020

The Woodville Pizza Bar in South Australia, pictured on Friday, was declared a hotspot for Covid-19.
The Woodville Pizza Bar in South Australia, pictured on Friday, was declared a hotspot for Covid-19.

(CNN)A pizza bar worker with Covid-19 who lied about their employment activities triggered a lockdown across the entire state of South Australia, authorities were forced to admit Friday.

The state of 1.7 million people would not have gone into the six-day "circuit breaker" had the employee told the truth to a contact-tracing team, South Australia Premier Steven Marshall told reporters at a press conference. He announced the state had decided to lift its six-day lockdown early, based on new information.
I went to Queensland for lunch and was stranded for three months
I went to Queensland for lunch and was stranded for three months
South Australian Police Commissioner Grant Stevens said officials had since learned that a person who claimed to have been at the Woodville Pizza Bar in the city of Adelaide only briefly to collect a takeaway pizza was actually an employee who had been working regular shifts there.
    Authori