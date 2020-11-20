A pizza worker's lie forced an Australian state of 1.7 million people into lockdown

(CNN) A pizza bar worker with Covid-19 who lied about their employment activities triggered a lockdown across the entire state of South Australia, authorities were forced to admit Friday.

The state of 1.7 million people would not have gone into the six-day "circuit breaker" had the employee told the truth to a contact-tracing team, South Australia Premier Steven Marshall told reporters at a press conference. He announced the state had decided to lift its six-day lockdown early, based on new information.

South Australian Police Commissioner Grant Stevens said officials had since learned that a person who claimed to have been at the Woodville Pizza Bar in the city of Adelaide only briefly to collect a takeaway pizza was actually an employee who had been working regular shifts there.

Authori