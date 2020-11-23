AstraZeneca's Oxford coronavirus vaccine is 70% effective on average, data shows

By Stephanie Halasz, CNN

Updated 0829 GMT (1629 HKT) November 23, 2020

A volunteer receives an injection of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine during Phase 3 trials this summer.

(CNN)Drugmaker AstraZeneca announced on Monday that its experimental coronavirus vaccine has shown an average efficacy of 70% in its large scale trials -- the latest of several vaccine trials worldwide to post their results this month.

The vaccine, developed with the University of Oxford, showed 90% efficacy in one dosing regimen -- when the vaccine was given as a half dose, followed by a full dose at least a month later -- and 62% efficacy in a second regimen -- when two full doses were given at least a month apart.
That averages to a 70% efficacy, AstraZeneca said.
    The company said in a news release that its vaccine was "highly effective in preventing COVID-19, the primary endpoint, and no hospitalisations or severe cases of the disease were reported in participants receiving the vaccine."
    The interim analysis included a total of 131 Covid-19 cases, according to the release.
      Monday's news comes after Moderna announced earlier this month that its vaccine was 94.5% effective against coronavirus, and Pfizer announced its vaccine was 95% effective.
