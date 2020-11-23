Rugby league mourns the passing of 20-year-old Keith Titmuss

(CNN) Rugby league is mourning the death of promising star Keith Titmuss who one official said "had the world at his feet" after the 20-year-old died suddenly on Monday.

According to his club the Manly Warringah Sea Eagles, Titmuss was taken ill after a training session in the Sydney suburb of Narrabeen, Australia.

He was taken by ambulance to Northern Beaches Hospital and later transferred to Royal North Shore Hospital, where he died shortly after.

"We are all devastated by this news," said Sea Eagles coach Des Hasler.

"Keith was a very popular character amongst the playing group. He will be sorely missed but never forgotten by the Sea Eagles."

