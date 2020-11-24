(CNN) The young couple from Algeria must have thought their wedding rings were lost forever when their tiny boat capsized. They were among the lucky ones on that trip from Libya to Italy -- of the 20 people aboard, five have died, including a little girl, according to the Italian arm of Doctors Without Borders (MSF).

Ahmed and Doudou survived, rescued by fishermen. Like the other survivors, the couple, in their early twenties, are still in shock.

"They were at sea for 48 hours when the boat capsized, all of them ended up in the water," Ahmad Al Rousan, a cultural mediator for MSF in Italy, told CNN in a phone interview. Al Rousan was one of the team providing psychological support for the survivors rescued from Ahmed and Doudou's boat a few days after it capsized in mid October.

When rescuers from the maritime rescue NGO Open Arms came across a half-sunken boat adrift in the Mediterranean on November 9, a few weeks after the disaster, they found a red backpack in it.

Covered in tiny sea creatures , the rucksack contained just a few necessities for the crossing. A couple of shirts, a spare pair of shoes, a phone charger.

