Goalkeeper gets married then stars in semifinal later in the day

(CNN) He tied the knot in the morning before later on helping his team tie down a grand final spot.

It proved to be an eventful weekend for Queensland Lions player Luke Borean, who swapped wedding tux for goalkeeper gloves to have a hand in his side's 4-1 semifinal victory over Peninsular Power.

"It is not every day you get to bring your bride and wedding party to a game of football," the Lions posted on social media, alongside a photo of Borean, his teammates and partner Ellen Hepburn still in her wedding dress.

The post continued: "They enjoyed the reception and then all headed out to Peninsula to watch Luke play for a spot in next week's grand final.

"Amazing stuff and congratulations on the newly wed couple. Many happy times to you both."

