Goalkeeper gets married then stars in semifinal later in the day

(CNN)He tied the knot in the morning before later on helping his team tie down a grand final spot.
It proved to be an eventful weekend for Queensland Lions player Luke Borean, who swapped wedding tux for goalkeeper gloves to have a hand in his side's 4-1 semifinal victory over Peninsular Power.
"It is not every day you get to bring your bride and wedding party to a game of football," the Lions posted on social media, alongside a photo of Borean, his teammates and partner Ellen Hepburn still in her wedding dress.
The post continued: "They enjoyed the reception and then all headed out to Peninsula to watch Luke play for a spot in next week's grand final.
"Amazing stuff and congratulations on the newly wed couple. Many happy times to you both."
The Lions, who play in Australia's National Premier Leagues Queensland, now face Brisbane Olympic in Saturday's grand final.