France rugby legend Christophe Dominici dies aged 48

(CNN) France rugby legend Christophe Dominici has died at the age of 48, according to his former club Stade Francais.

"It is with immense sadness and deep sorrow that the Stade Francais Paris learns of the passing of Christophe Dominici," read the statement , released on Tuesday.

"During the 11 years spent under our colors, Christophe has, thanks to his incredible talent and class, greatly contributed to writing the legend of the club.

It added: "A rugby genius and an unparalleled companion, he leaves a great void in our great family. Our thoughts go out to his family, his partner Loretta, his daughters Chiara and Mia."

Dominici made 67 appearances for the French national side between 1998 and 2007 and will forever be remembered for the scintillating try he scored in his country's stunning victory over the All Blacks in the 1999 World Cup semifinals.

