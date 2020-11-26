Norway ice melt reveals 'frozen archive' of ancient reindeer-hunting arrows

London (CNN) Archaeologists have uncovered a haul of ancient artifacts from a melted ice patch in Norway, including a record number of arrows used for reindeer hunting from more than 6,000 years ago.

The team found 68 arrows at the Langfonne ice patch in the Jotunheimen Mountains, tracing the artifacts back to various periods of time across thousands of years, from the Stone Age all the way through to the Medieval Period.

The discovery, published this week as a study in The Holocene journal, also included the remains of reindeer antlers, Iron Age scaring sticks used in reindeer hunting and a 3,300-year-old shoe from the Bronze Age. The arrows mark the earliest ice finds in Northern Europe, according to the study's authors.

Researchers discovered a plethora of ancient arrows that date across various periods of Norwegian history.

Norway's Jotunheimen Mountains are located more than 200 miles (in excess of 320 kilometers) north of the capital, Oslo.

The Langfonne ice patch, where the arrows were found, has retreated by more than 70% over the past two decades as global warming has caused dramatic ice melt, the study says.

