Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr.: Everything you need to know about the fight

(CNN) Mike Tyson, once considered "the baddest man on the planet," is returning to the boxing ring Saturday for a highly anticipated bout.

Fifteen years after retiring, the former heavyweight champion will square off against fellow boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. for an exhibition fight titled "Frontline Battle." The World Boxing Council WBC will support, commemorate and score the fight.

"Despite the isolation and tribulations COVID-19 has caused, Tyson and Jones Jr. have shown us that when a person embraces a positive mental outlook, turns on his or her positive mental switch, all challenges can be overcome which is why we have created a one of a kind commemorative belt created specifically for the occasion," WBC President Mauricio Sulaimán said in a news release

Here's what you need to know about the fight.

Who's fighting?

