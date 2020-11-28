Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr.: Everything you need to know about the fight

(CNN)Mike Tyson, once considered "the baddest man on the planet," is returning to the boxing ring Saturday for a highly anticipated bout.
Fifteen years after retiring, the former heavyweight champion will square off against fellow boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. for an exhibition fight titled "Frontline Battle." The World Boxing Council WBC will support, commemorate and score the fight.
"Despite the isolation and tribulations COVID-19 has caused, Tyson and Jones Jr. have shown us that when a person embraces a positive mental outlook, turns on his or her positive mental switch, all challenges can be overcome which is why we have created a one of a kind commemorative belt created specifically for the occasion," WBC President Mauricio Sulaimán said in a news release.
Here's what you need to know about the fight.
Who's fighting?
The former undisputed heavyweight champion Mike Tyson, 54, will go against former four-division world champion Roy Jones Jr., 51.
Tyson, the former heavyweight world champion, is considered one of the most feared boxers of all time. He finished his first year as a professional boxer with a 15-0 record, with all wins coming by knockout.
"Iron Mike" was 20 years and four months old when he became the youngest heavyweight champion in boxing history. He has a 50-6 career record, with 44 of the 50 victories coming on knockouts. He last fought in 2005, when he lost to Kevin McBride.
Jones Jr. is a former world champion who sports a 66-9 record. Jones Jr. won his last bout in 2018 against Scott Sigmon.
"I'm happy. I get to see what it's like to be in the ring with Mike Tyson before I die," Jones Jr. told CNN. "I'll get the best wishes of my life."