(CNN) A British hiker has gone missing during a solo trip in the Pyrenees mountain range on the border between France and Spain.

Esther Dingley, 37, was last seen on November 22, according to a Facebook post from her partner, Dan Colegate, published Saturday. The couple have been traveling around Europe since 2014, documenting their adventures on social media.

"I'm broken. Shattered to report that my beloved Esther, the person who taught me how to feel, is missing," Colegate wrote on the couple's shared page, "Esther & Dan."

"Search and rescue teams have so far found no trace of her."

Dingley was last seen November 22 on the Spanish side of the mountains, a spokesman for the local mountain rescue team, PGHM, told CNN.

