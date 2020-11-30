(CNN) Former Premier League player and Senegal World Cup star Papa Bouba Diop has died aged 42, according to multiple reports including ESPN.

Diop made 63 appearances for his country with the highlight of his international career coming at the 2002 World Cup where he scored the first goal of the tournament as Senegal stunned reigning champion France 1-0.

He went on to score two more goals in the competition as Senegal reached the quarterfinals.

On Sunday, FIFA said it was "saddened" to hear of his passing.

"Once a World Cup hero, always a World Cup hero," football's world governing body said in a message on Twitter

