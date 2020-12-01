New Australian telescope maps millions of galaxies at record speed

(CNN) Australian scientists have used a powerful new telescope to map about 3 million galaxies at record-breaking speed -- creating what they say is a "Google Map of the universe."

The Australian Square Kilometer Array Pathfinder (ASKAP), a radio telescope located in outback Western Australia, mapped the galaxies in just 300 hours, or 12.5 days. This is a significant increase from previous surveys, which have taken years.

The result is a new atlas of the universe, according to Australian science agency CSIRO, which developed and operates the telescope.

"ASKAP is applying the very latest in science and technology to age-old questions about the mysteries of the universe and equipping astronomers around the world with new breakthroughs to solve their challenges," said CSIRO CEO Larry Marshall in a statement on Tuesday.

Our ASKAP radio telescope has conducted its first survey of the entire southern sky in record speed and detail, creating a new atlas of the Universe. @CSIRO_ATNF https://t.co/yayzqGMhjm — CSIRO (@CSIRO) November 30, 2020

It marks the first time ASKAP has been tested in its entirety. The new map covers 83% of the entire sky and shows our galaxies in unprecedented detail.

