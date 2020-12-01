At least two dead and several injured in Germany after car hits pedestrians, police say

(CNN) At least two people have been killed and several injured in Germany after a car was driven into a pedestrian zone in the town of Trier, according to the local police force.

Police in the western German town said on Twitter Tuesday that people should "avoid the area," adding that "police as well as other emergency services are on the scene."

One person has been arrested and the car has been secured, Trier police said.

"The care of the injured has absolute priority," the force tweeted.

State police in western Germany's Rhineland-Palatinate, where Trier is located, asked people to not spread disinformation, in a Twitter post.

