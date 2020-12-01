(CNN) Pablo Matera has been stripped of his role as Argentina's rugby captain and suspended alongside teammates Guido Petti and Santiago Socino for "discriminatory and xenophobic" social media posts dating from between 2011 and 2013, the Argentine Rugby Union (ARU) announced on Monday.

All three players have featured in the ongoing Tri Nations tournament against New Zealand and Australia, with Matera instrumental in the Pumas' first ever victory over New Zealand last month

The decision means the trio will miss Saturday's Test match against Australia.

"The Argentine Rugby Union strongly repudiates the discriminatory and xenophobic comments published by members of the Pumas squad on social media," said a statement from the governing body.

It added: "Although the messages were expressed between 2011 and 2013 and do not represent the integrity as people that they have shown during this time with Los Pumas, from the Argentine Rugby Union we condemn any expression of hatred and we consider it unacceptable that those who express them represent our country."

