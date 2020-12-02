Teeth reveal details about a Neanderthal who fell down a well

(CNN)Altamura Man is one of the most complete and best preserved Neanderthal skeletons ever discovered. His fossilized bones, however, have remained hidden from view at the bottom of a sinkhole near Altamura, a town in southern Italy.
That's where he fell and starved to death more than 130,000 years ago.
Cavers came face to face with his skull, covered in limestone deposits, for the first time in 1993. Frustratingly for scientists, though, its inaccessible location -- a 20-minute journey from the surface through narrow crevices -- has made study of the skeleton extremely difficult. The body remains lodged in a small chamber deep in the karst cave system.
"They used the rope to bring me down and many of my colleagues. For me, it was a totally amazing experience. When you get in that corner and you see the skeleton there, you're really blown away," said Jacopo Moggi-Cecchi, a professor in the department of biology at the University of Florence.
"This individual must have fallen down a shaft. Maybe he didn't see the hole in the ground. We think he sat there and died," said Moggi-Cecchi. "The original shaft he fell through is no longer there. It's been filled by sediment so we are confident the entire skeleton is there. No animals could have got there."
This new research, published in the journal PLOS on Wednesday by Moggi-Cecchi and his colleagues, is beginning to yield more information about the man.
Based on photos, videoscope footage and X-rays taken in the depth of cave, scientists have published an initial study of the man's jaw, including an almost complete set of teeth. They suggest that the man was of adult age, but not old, and he had also lost two teeth before he died.
"The tooth loss is something interesting. We have a large fossil record of Neanderthals, and it's not typical. In terms of oral health, they were in good shape," said Moggi-Cecchi.
The roots of some teeth were exposed, which could suggest gum disease was at play, he said. Some teeth in the lower jaw also h