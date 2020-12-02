Putin orders Russian officials to start large-scale Covid-19 vaccination campaign

Moscow (CNN) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered his government to start large-scale vaccinations against Covid-19 from next week.

Russia became the first country in the world to approve its coronavirus vaccine, Sputnik V, in August, authorizing the treatment for public use even before crucial Phase 3 trials were conducted. The move drew criticism from scientific circles.

On Wednesday Putin, speaking during a televised government meeting, said Russia should begin a widespread vaccination effort.

"Over two million doses have been produced or will have been produced in the next few days. The first registered vaccine against the coronavirus infection in the world, Sputnik V, will reach this level of production. This allows us to begin -- if not mass -- a large-scale vaccination," the Russian leader said.

Putin added that the primary focus should be the "vaccination of the two risk groups: of doctors and teachers."

