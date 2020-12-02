Why was the UK first to authorize a coronavirus vaccine?

(CNN) The UK became the first Western country to authorize a Covid-19 vaccine on Wednesday, marking a pivotal moment in the global fight against coronavirus.

Britain has been one of the countries hardest hit by the pandemic, with the highest death toll in Europe, and its government has been heavily criticized for its handling of the crisis.

But it has now leapfrogged both the European Union and the United States with this announcement.

Here's what you need to know about how it authorized the vaccine:

Why was the UK first?

The vaccine was granted emergency authorization in the UK by its independent regulator, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), which has played a crucial part in the process.

The MHRA began a rolling review of Pfizer and BioNTech data from October, with each "package" of data reviewed as soon as it became available. This allowed regulators to examine the data in detail before a final authorization application was submitted.

According to the MHRA, a rolling review "can be used to complete the assessment of a promising medicine or vaccine during a public health emergency in the shortest time possible."

This approach helped accelerate the authorization process and a formal review of all the necessary information began in the UK on November 23, leading to Wednesday's announcement.

"I think the advantage is that the MHRA has been undertaking a rolling review, which means that as Pfizer accumulated data on how they manufactured the vaccine [...] MHRA could keep pace with that," David Salisbury, associate fellow in Chatham House's Global Health Programme, told CNN. "That has allowed the MHRA to be nimble and keep pace."

A similar rolling review approach is being used by the European Medicines Agency (EMA). The EMA began its review process of the Pfizer data on October 6 and BioNTech and Pfizer submitted an application to complete the review process on December 1. The EMA has said it will conclude its review by December 29 at the latest.

EU member states cannot distribute a Covid-19 vaccine until it has been authorized by the EMA and signed off by the European Commission, according to EMA rules.

The European Commission (EC) would then need a few days to prepare legal paperwork and discuss the authorization decision with member states, according to an EC spokesperson.

"The fact that the MHRA has been able to do this quickly will be a reflection at the pace of which Pfizer was interacting with them," Salisbury added.

As well as the UK and the EU, Pfizer has also applied to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for emergency use authorization for their vaccine candidate. The request was submitted on November 20.

The FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee, a panel of independent experts, is due to meet on December 10 to discuss Pfizer's application.

According to a US Operation Warp Speed document obtained by CNN on Tuesday, the first shipments of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine will be delivered on December 15, if the vaccine is granted emergency authorization.

BioNTech's Chief Medical Officer Özlem Türeci said the company expected EMA and FDA responses by mid-December.

Türeci said Wednesday that the rolling review process played "an important role" in the UK's authorization. He said the process allowed authorities to "start right away to go through the dossiers, review the data, come back with questions which we can respond to immediately. And this massively accelerates the process of assessing in depth the data we have provided."

When can I get the vaccine in the UK?

The UK will begin rolling out the vaccine next week, according to Health Secretary Matt Hancock. But emergency authorization is only the first stage of that process -- doses will be assigned according to clinical priority.

Each recipient of the Pfizer/Biontech vaccine will need two doses.

An independent panel of experts, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI), has recommended that care home residents and staff are vaccinated first.

The panel then recommends that people