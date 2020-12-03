(CNN) Scientists are a step closer to restoring the sight of blind people using brain implants, researchers from the Netherlands Institute for Neuroscience said, after a series of successful experiments on monkeys.

Researchers developed implants containing 1,024 electrodes -- conductors that carry electrical currents into and out of the brain -- and implanted them in the visual cortex, the part of the brain that processes visual information, in two macaque monkeys.

By sending electrical signals to the monkeys' brains, researchers created "phosphenes" -- dots of light that could be "seen" or perceived by the brain, and can be used to create the illusion of shapes and objects.

Lead researcher Pieter Roelfsema told CNN that the team wanted to show that it was possible to induce "vision of objects" through direct electrical stimulation of the brain, explaining that the visual cortex has "a sort of visual map of space."

"You can work with it like a matrix board along the highway. If you stimulate or light up multiple boards, you can see patterns," he told CNN.

