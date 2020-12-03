David Beckham digitally aged into his 70s in combating malaria campaign

(CNN) David Beckham is perhaps as famed for his looks as he is for his football career -- but a new campaign is showing him as you've never seen him before.

The 45-year-old former Manchester United and Real Madrid midfielder has been given a digital makeover which imagines what Beckham might look like in his 70s.

It is part of a campaign from the British arm of US nonprofit Malaria No More, which says there is an agreement among scientists that malaria can be defeated within our lifetime.

Beckham, who also played for LA Galaxy, Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan, appears to travel forward in time in a campaign video, which is encouraging people to share their support on social media.

Appearing as an older man -- Beckham looks to have aged about 30 years -- he tells an audience in the film that the world has defeated malaria -- "humankind's oldest and deadliest enemy" -- to a round of applause.

