Queen Elizabeth II's dorgi Vulcan has died, leaving her with just one remaining dog

By Niamh Kennedy, CNN

Updated 1514 GMT (2314 HKT) December 4, 2020

Vulcan, top right, pictured with the Queen in 2016, is reported to have died at Windsor Castle, leaving only Candy, bottom right.
(CNN)Queen Elizabeth II has lost another of her beloved dogs, British tabloid The Sun reports.

Vulcan, a dorgi, is reported to have died at Windsor Castle, leaving the British monarch with just one remaining dog -- another dorgi, named Candy.
A palace source told the newspaper that "clearly the loss of a loved pet is upsetting."
    A dorgi is a cross between a dachshund and the corgi breed, famous for its distinctive short legs and standing-up ears and its popularity with the Queen.
    In 2018, the Queen lost Willow, the last descendant of her original corgi, Susan, the dog she received on her 18th birthday in 1944.
    Last in Queen Elizabeth II's line of corgis dies, says British press
    She was reportedly so attached to Susan that she took the dog on honeymoon with Prince Philip in 1947.
    The Queen's dogs have never shunned the limelight -- four of the royal pooches appeared with their owner on the cover of Vanity Fair in 2016.
    The monarch even appeared beside James Bond actor Daniel Craig with her dog Willow for a sketch shown during the opening ceremony of the 2012 London Olympics.
    Princess Elizabeth, aged 10, pictured here with one of her dogs
    The Queen's fondness for horses and equestrian pursuits, including racing, is well known.