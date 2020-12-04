(CNN) Queen Elizabeth II has lost another of her beloved dogs, British tabloid The Sun reports.

Vulcan, a dorgi, is reported to have died at Windsor Castle, leaving the British monarch with just one remaining dog -- another dorgi, named Candy.

A palace source told the newspaper that "clearly the loss of a loved pet is upsetting."

In 2018, the Queen lost Willow, the last descendant of her original corgi, Susan, the dog she received on her 18th birthday in 1944.

