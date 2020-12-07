    Meet upcoming golfer Christiaan Bezuidenhout who accidentally drank rat poison as a child

    By Ben Church, CNN

    Updated 1247 GMT (2047 HKT) December 7, 2020

    Christiaan Bezuidenhout poses with the trophy after his victory in the South African Open.
    (CNN)South African golfer Christiaan Bezuidenhout knows more than most about overcoming adversity.

    The 26-year-old won the South African Open on Sunday to become the first man to win back-to-back European Tour titles since 2017 but his life could have been very different.
    When he was just two-years-old, Bezuidenhout accidentally drank rat poison in a grocery store after mistaking it for a can of soda.
      In a blog post written for the European Tour in 2019, the golfer says it was a moment that changed his life forever.
      "As a result of that moment of naivety, I almost died,"