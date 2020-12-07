(CNN) South African golfer Christiaan Bezuidenhout knows more than most about overcoming adversity.

The 26-year-old won the South African Open on Sunday to become the first man to win back-to-back European Tour titles since 2017 but his life could have been very different.

When he was just two-years-old, Bezuidenhout accidentally drank rat poison in a grocery store after mistaking it for a can of soda.

In a blog post written for the European Tour in 2019, the golfer says it was a moment that changed his life forever.

"As a result of that moment of naivety, I almost died,"